AIR NIUGINI CEO BRUCE ALABASTER DEPARTS

The Chairman of the Air Niugini Limited Sir Kostas Constantinou has announced that Chief Executive Officer Bruce Alabaster has left and Gary Seddon will take over as the acting CEO for Air Niugini Limited.

The chairman said in a statement, that Air Niugini regrets losing Mr Alabaster as he is instrumental in guiding the organization through the challenges during Covid 19 global pandemic.

Air Niugini did not outline the reason behind Mr Alabaster’s departure but acknowledged his service.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Alabaster for his unwavering commitment to Air Niugini and wish him and his family well,” Sir Kostas said.

The Air Niugini board has confirmed that Mr Seddon is the new acting CEO while a comprehensive national and international selection process will be carried out to appoint a new CEO.

Mr Seddon held various executive positions with Air Niugini and recently provides guidance to the state owned enterprises through Kumul Consolidated Holdings which qualifies him.

“I have every faith in Mr Seddon’s ability to provide much needed stability during this transition period,” Chairman said.

The Air Niugini board assured the employees and their families, key stakeholders and suppliers and the valued customers for stability.

“It remains our key priority, to focus on the objectives of our corporate plan and to ensure the provision of safe, accessible and affordable air transport services to the people of Papua New Guinea,” Chairman said.

Air Niugini Board will support the acting CEO and the leadership team during this time to ensure they maintain their services.