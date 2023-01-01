PRIME MINISTER WELCOMED IN GABON

One day away from the one forest summit to kick off, Prime Minister James Marape and his delegation arrived in Gabon, Central Africa.

Upon arrival at the Leon Mbe International Airport yesterday, PM Marape was received by his Gabon counterpart, Alain Claude Bilie By Nze in a Gabonese ceremonial welcome.

PM Marape had a brief meeting with his counterpart than paid a courtesy visit to the Gabonese President, Ali Bongo Ondimba, where they discussed agendas of mutual benefit as well as ways forward on preserving our rainforests.

“I am honoured to be here to attend this auspicious event and participate in it. I look forward to the discussions by the Presidents of the Republics of Gabon and France and other leaders on how we can protect and preserve the rainforests of the world in a sustainable manner” PM Marape said.

“I am confident we will achieve a positive outcome from this Summit,” he added.

The two day one forest summit begins today and will end tomorrow.

Prime Minister said he will not present the same statements and hearing the global community continuously reminding us to preserve our environment at annual conferences such as the Conference of the Parties (COP) meetings and the United Nations General Assemblies, and so forth.

PM Marape also expects to meet with corporate investors like Total Energy as well as the European Commissioner.