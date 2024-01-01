LUFA DISTRICT PAYS K60,000 AS TUITION FEE SUBSIDY TO GOROKA TECHNICAL COLLEGE.

Pictured: Lufa District Development Authority (LDDA) members presenting the K60,000 cheque to the Goroka Technical College witnessed by students from Lufa District at the school campus in Goroka today.

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Lufa District Development Authority paid a cheque worth a total of K60,000 to subsidize tuition fees for thirty (30) students studying at the Goroka Technical College today.

First term Lufa Open MP and Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change, Simo Kilepa has taken the initiative to subsidize tuition fees for students attending tertiary institutions throughout the country beginning in Eastern Highlands Province as Lufa District is one of the eight districts that makes up the province.

“A total of 30 students from Lufa studying at the Goroka Technical College will receive K2,000 each to further their education,” Minister Kilepa said.

He mentioned that the Lufa District Tertiary School Fee Assistance Scheme rollout has begun in home base Eastern Highlands and will continue to other centres in the coming week.

The LDDA is subsidizing tuition fees for Lufa students attending tertiary institutions throughout the country starting with K3,000 for each student taking postgraduate and undergraduate students, students attending colleges will be subsidized with K2,000 each while students attending Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) institutions will receive K1,000 subsidy per student accordingly.