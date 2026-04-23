PRIMARY SUSPECT ARRESTED

Enga Provincial Police Commander (PPC), Chief Superintendent Steven Harris. File picture

Provincial Police Commander for Enga, Chief Superintendent, Steven Harris has confirmed, police have arrested a primary suspect who allegedly hit the male deceased on his head who was trying to intervene a dispute at Lakopenda in Kundu village, Wabag district.

The deceased died at the hospital from the injuries he sustained.

PPC Harris revealed that the primary suspect responsible for the killing is now in police custody and indicated more arrests are expected to be made as police investigations continues.

Police alleged that a dispute arose two weeks ago, when a group of men consuming alcohol at Lakopenda village were directed to leave by the local community members who were enforcing a ban on alcohol in the area. The group later returned and allegedly assaulted a community leader.

During the confrontation, the deceased who intervened to stop the violence was struck from behind and sustained serious head injuries. He later died in the hospital on the evening of Monday 20th April 2026.

Following his death the members of the Kumbakin clan carried out retaliatory actions in the Kuraipmanda area resulted in burning down of homes, destruction of properties, and the serious assault of another individual as well. The retaliatory violence occurred between the members of the Dep tribal group.

PPPC Harris said the police then acted swiftly and contained the violence from further escalation. He said several persons have been taken into custody and are currently assisting police with inquiries.

PPC Harris also confirmed that the Aiyel Valley Road, which was temporarily blocked was reopened again.

“Police investigations are ongoing, led by the Criminal Investigation Division officers, who are working to separate suspects and witnesses and progress the matter before the courts.

“This incident reflects a serious breakdown of law and order that must be addressed decisively. This is a tragic loss of life. A man has died while attempting to stop the violence in his community. That alone should give everyone pause,” PPC said.

PPC Harris called on the victims’ side to leave the matter to the police and they generally did so, and there was restraint shown in the face of a very difficult situation.

PPC however said that when there are delays in suspects surrendering to the police, some members acted unlawfully but that could not happen. He said that people want quick results but taking law into their own hands only makes the situation worse.

PPC Harris said that matters must be left to the police. The police officers worked incredibly hard to keep peace and make these arrests and PPC is proud of his officers.

PPC emphasised that the broader community must reject escalation and support lawful processes. Most people in Enga are good people who want peace. These acts of violence do not reflect their values. He said even in this case, where emotions are high, there was restraint shown. That is the path forward and not retaliation.

“Leaders and elders across the Dep tribal group have a responsibility to stand up now, calm their people, and support police in bringing those responsible to justice.

“Police remain on the ground in the Aiyel Valley and surrounding areas to stabilise the situation and prevent further violence. The situation is currently contained but remains sensitive,” PPC Harris said.

PPC urged members of the public to avoid taking matters into their own hands and instead provide any information to the police for their investigation.