SILAG STAKEHOLDER VALIDATION WORKSHOP FOR NEW GOVERNMENT DEGREE IN PUBLIC FINANCE &ACCOUNTING

SILAG staff and the representatives from the public sector, private sector and the institutions- Picture supplied by SILAG media unit.

As part of its efforts to become a university, the Somare Institute of Leadership and Governance conducted another validation process for the Bachelor of Government Public Finance and Accounting in Port Moresby today.

The event brought together representatives from key agencies, and stakeholders to review and validate the curriculum content of the proposed three-year degree program prior to its piloting and formal registration with the Department of Higher Education Research Science and Technology (DHERST).

SILAG Chief Executive Officer Michael Barobe said the workshop marks another milestone in SILAG’s institutional transformation.

“Our overarching goal is to transform SILAG into a fully-fledged public service university by 2027.”

Mr. Barobe emphasized that the development of the undergraduate degree program is a critical enabler of this vision.

He said stakeholder collaboration remains essential to ensuring the curriculum reflects national priorities, workforce demands and the practical needs of the public sector.

“This program will add significant value to PNG National Public Service and support the Government’s commitment to effective, efficient and equitable service delivery,” he added

Under the Government’s Medium term Development Plan 4 (2023-2027), SILAG has been identified as one of four national institutions earmarked for conservation into a national university by 2027.

The discussions also focused on ensuring the curriculum reflects current professional standards, industry practices and workforce capability requirements.

Chief Secretary to the government, Ivan Pomaleu presented the keynote address and thanked SILAG for the massive transformation.

“I am fully affirmed that today’s occasion is yet another testament to SILAG’s transformation.”

He also emphasized the importance of good leadership and governance in the subjects that will be taught at the institution.

He further assured the government’s support for SILAG’s efforts to transform into a university for public servants.

The Director for Higher Learning and Research at SILAG Professor Maretta Kula Semos acknowledged the feedback stating that the institution will consider and review the course.