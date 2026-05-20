LAE BISCUIT ASSIST FUNDRAISER FOR BUK BILONG PIKININI

By Ancilla Ilave

The Lae Biscuit Company donated 90 cartoons of food supplies to help Buk Bilong Pikinini raise funds to replace stolen learning equipment for the school.

The presentation was made at the Lae Showground recently.

Lae Biscuit Managing Director Ian Chow said the cartons of biscuits and noodles would support fundraising efforts to purchase new learning equipment for children at Buk Bilong Pikinini.

“The school made an appeal to the company after a break-in at the school’s library learning center early this year,” Mr Chow said.

Lae Biscuit decided to step in as part of its corporate responsibility to ensure quality education for the little prep school is achieved.

“The goods will be sold so that the money collected from the sales would buy new digital learning equipment for the children,” Chow said.

Buk Bilong Pikinini head librarian Ruth Malum said the incident resulted in several important items being stolen, including a laptop, tablets used for learning, a speaker, and the school’s power meter.

She said the biscuits and noodles donated by Lae abiscuit would be sold to help raise funds to purchase new digital gadgets and restore learning activities for the children.

Ms Malum thanked Lae Biscuit for stepping forward to support the school during a difficult time because the donation towards the fundraising will help to ensure the school continue its literacy and digital learning programs for young children at the Center.

“The loss of the digital equipment badly affected IT learning activities and classroom programs that rely on electricity and technology,” Malum said.

She said the support from Lae Biscuit has given hope to teachers, parents, and students as they work towards rebuilding the learning environment.

Buk Bilong Pikinini is a Papua New Guinea non-government organisation that provides early childhood education and literacy programs for children across the country.