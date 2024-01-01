UOG STUDENTS RAISE CONCERNS ON LAW AND ORDER ISSUES IN GOROKA CAUSING THREAT TO SECURITY OF STUDENTS

Pictured: Presentation of Petition by UOG Students received by Goroka Police Station Commander Chief Inspector Timothy Pomoso.

By Vicky Baunke

An Indoor peaceful protest was conducted on Friday on campus at the University of Goroka by students with a petition to be presented to the Goroka MP, Aiye Tambua and Provincial Member, Simon Sia concerning the continuous threats on the safety of students in Goroka.

However, both political leaders were not present including the University Management to receive the petition from the students and was received by a PEC representative, Goroka Police Station Chief Inspector Timothy Pomoso and a local community leader representative.

Two of the key points raised in the petition was for the political leaders to provide a solution and strategy to address the ongoing law and order issues that has affected the studies of students at the University of Goroka as an institution contributing to the human resource development of the country.

According to Student leader Joshua Sua the petition includes the safety of both male and female students restricting freedom of movement to and from studies affecting the welfare of students.

Mr. Sua on behalf of the entire student body at the University of Goroka with a student population of almost 7000, appealed to the political leaders to increase police manpower by employing more police personnel to boost security and restore the good image of Goroka as a safest town it is known for, and to fast track the payments from the government allocated for the building of the destroyed hall of residence during the 2022 earthquake.

He said so far in the past 3 years 3 male students each from East Sepik, Hela and Southern Highlands have succumbed to brutal murders and their bodies repatriated home.

He said while parents expect students to return home with degrees they are sent back in coffin boxes and there has to be a stop to this.

This follows the stabbing of a student who is currently undergoing treatment at a private Hospital in Lae, Morobe Province, after sustaining two knife wounds to the chest.

The student is identified as Tyson David a 2nd year accounting student from the Kalano Village in the Imbongu district in Southern Highlands province and registered student at the University under the HECAS sponsorship.

However, the medical expenses of the student has been met by the University of Goroka management.

The incident took place at the Goroka main market (Lae-Madang) bus stop between 7 to 8am at in Goroka on Monday 1st April 2024.

Some of the concerns raised by female students was the restriction to movement to and from campus in fear of their safety and security.

Similar concerns were also raised by Student leader Toovey Solong on behalf of students from the Momase Region to assist in boosting the security at the campus which has become a contributing factor affecting the welfare of students at the University of Goroka.

Goroka Police station Commander Cheif Inspector Timothy Pomoso who also received the petition told students that security and welfare is the concern of all citizens and students also are no exception as there are times police may not be able to respond promptly due to manpower limitations considering the increasing number of population to police ratio.

Mr. Pomoso said while police stand upon their oath to provide safety for all its citizens there are certain limitations faced by the Constabulary to amicably attend to all law and order issues effectively.

Mr. Pomoso told students that while their purpose in Goroka is for studies security and law and order issues is something that is faced everywhere in the country and that their concerns for accommodation on campus is also important to keep students within the University and to avoid being implicated in such situations and fall victims of law and order issues.