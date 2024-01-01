AUSTRALIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER TO PNG EMPHASIZED ON EDUCATION AND DEVELOPMENT

By John Mori

A highlight for the Australian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, His Excellency John Feakes’ visit to Enga Province recently, was the inaugural visit to the newly established Kopen National School of Excellence.

The Principal, Mr. Saju Francis, a foreign national with over two decades of service in Papua New Guinea, took the opportunity to showcase the positive aspects of Enga Province, emphasizing its safety and the inherent talent and diligence of Engan children.

He highlighted that a significant percentage of engineers, pilots, and bureaucrats hail from Enga. Moreover, he noted that nearly half of the students graduating from major universities in Papua New Guinea are from Enga Province.

During discussions with the Australian High Commissioner, Mr. Francis outlined the school’s needs, particularly in infrastructure development, staff training, and access to WiFi.

He also submitted a project proposal amounting to 3 million Australian Dollars, aimed at enhancing the school’s facilities and academic programs.

Mr. Francis expressed his commitment not only to academic excellence but also to ensuring that all students have the opportunity to pursue higher education. He emphasized his goal of achieving a 100% university intake for Kopen National School of Excellence graduates.

In response, His Excellency Mr. John Feakes pledged support for the school’s initiatives, affirming Australia’s commitment to education and development in Papua New Guinea.

He assured that efforts would be made to assist in infrastructure development and staff training, recognizing the importance of fostering educational opportunities for Papua New Guinea’s youth.

The visit of the Australian High Commissioner to Enga Province underscores the significance of international partnerships in advancing education and development goals, paving the way for a brighter future for the region’s youth.