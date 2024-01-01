20 TO AUSTRALIA UNDER THE GREATER SEPIK LABOR MOBILITY PROGRAM

By Thelma Allingham

The one year (whole of 2023) preparation towards preparing applicants and their seasonal job placements has finally paid off with twenty youths being fare welled this week at Jackson’s International Airport by Provincial Member for East Sepik, Allan Bird.

Being the second batch to take up four year contracts in Australia under the Greater Sepik Labor Mobility Program (GSLMP), Mr. Bird officially stated it was deeply satisfying to farewell the group of 20 young men and women who secured 4 year work contracts in Australia, stating that they will be eligible to permanently reside in Australia if they wish to at the end of the contracts.

The Greater Sepik Labour Mobility Program having being one of the brainchild programs initiated by Mr. Bird and the East Sepik Provincial Government (ESPG) for youth Empowerment under the theme “Sensim Tingting, Sensim Pasin, Sensim Ples Program”, gives Sepik youths a great opportunity to work in Australia.

Bird highlighted that ESPG remains committed to securing decent opportunities for its people and acknowledged Dr. Preston Karue who is the Program Manager of Greater Sepik Labour Mobility Program for successfully completing his mandated task.

The first 30 seasonal workers were sent to Australia under the GSLMP in 2023 and this lot is the second batch.