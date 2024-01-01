PHILLIPPINES COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Pictured: Republic of Philippines Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo and Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko (Supplied Image)

Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko revealed a potential Cooperation Agreement with Philippines and Papua New Guinea during the Policy Consultations Meeting held in Manila, Philippines recently.

Minister Tkatchenko in a joint statement with the Republic of Philippines Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, stated that Papua New Guinea and Philippines have abundant natural resources and can learn from each other’s experiences through mutual cooperation specifically in the Fisheries, Agriculture, Tourism and downstream processing.

According to Minister Tkatchenko, PNG and the Republic of Philippines established formal diplomatic relations immediately after independence on 16th September, 1975 at the Ambassadorial level and have since maintained cordial relations.

He further shared that the extent of bilateral ties is productive and rewarding for both countries.

Minister Tkatchenko expressed that he looked forward to welcoming Foreign Affairs Secretary Manalo and his delegation for the 2nd Bilateral Policy Consultation in PNG at a mutually convenient time in 2026.