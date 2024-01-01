THEODIST RENEWED SPONSORSHIP TO PNGOC

Theodist Limited announced the renewal of its K50,000 annual sponsorship to the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC).

Theodist Corporate Development Manager Ryan Pini said this continued support underscores Theodist’s unwavering belief in the power of sports to inspire and transform Papua New Guinea.

“I am honored to reaffirm Theodist’s commitment to the Papua New Guinean community by renewing our K50,000 annual sponsorship to the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC). At Theodist, we firmly believe that sports have the power to shape lives, fostering invaluable qualities like perseverance, teamwork, and the unwavering pursuit of goals” Pini said.

“The PNGOC plays a pivotal role in nurturing the potential of our nation’s top athletes. As Team PNG embarks on its journey to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, this sponsorship is Theodist’s way of investing in their potential to achieve greatness and inspire future generations across Papua New Guinea.”

PNGOC Secretary General Desmond Kaviagu expressed gratitude for the renewed support.

“We are immensely grateful for Theodist’s continued support. Their generous contribution plays a crucial role in our mission to inspire and unite Papua New Guinea through sporting excellence and success. With this renewal, Theodist will continue to support and play a pivotal role in supporting both the PNGOC and Team PNG in providing necessary office equipment, marketing and branding supplies, and support towards our programs and events,” Kaviagu said.

“The generous support renewed by Theodist will go an extra mile towards the preparations of Papua New Guinea’s elite athletes for the 2024 Paris Olympics in late July this year. We look forward to the continued partnership with Theodist and the positive impact it will have on Team PNG’s performance in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics,” Kaviagu added.