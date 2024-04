Cricket PNG has announced the passing of its current player and Lewas recent captain, Kaia Arua.

Late Arua passed away at the Port Moresby General Hospital at midday yesterday.

Cricket PNG sends their sincere condolences her family, including Coach John Ovia and Lucy Ovia, who have both been long- serving staff at Cricket PNG.

Late Arua Kaia had a remarkable playing career with the Lewas and her passing leaves a tragic loss in PNG’s Cricket sport.