SUPPORT FOR THE GOROKA SHOW

With the 66th Goroka Show gearing up for September 15, sponsors continue to queue in to support what is known as one of the historical cultural festivals in the country.

To continue its support for the show for over 15 years now is Trukai Industries Limited with a sponsorship of K20,000.

Trukai has come on board again as Bronze Sponsors, with part of its sponsorship including the donation of 150 bags of 10kg Trukai medium grain rice to the singsing groups to ensure that over 150 unique cultural performances will be on display during the festival.

Goroka Show’s Event Organizer, Keryn Flynn Hargreaves welcomed Trukai’s support.

“Trukai has greatly contributed to the success of the Goroka Show for a little over a decade, providing much-needed support to our cultural activities,” said Keryn.

The three-day event will kick off with the Pikinini Festival on Friday 15th September then onto the main event: the Goroka Show from Saturday 16th to Sunday 17th September 2023.

On board to support also is the BSP Financial Group Limited with a K20, 000 Silver Sponsorship.

With the chance to put up stall at the show, BSP’s Goroka Branch Manager Rosemary Mawe expressed that the show in turn gives the bank an avenue to offer its banking services.

“Our support in Eastern Highlands Province does not only stop at such festivals, BSP has given back to the people of Eastern Highlands through our Community Projects. Our Goroka & Kainantu branch have delivered 28 Community Projects totalling over K670, 000 since 2009 covering Education, Health, Sports and the Environment”, the Branch Manager added.