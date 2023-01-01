RING ROAD PROJECT UNDERWAY IN RIGO INLAND

A ring road construction is currently underway in the North Rigo LLG of Rigo District in Central Province. This road project will serve 20 council wards who have been suffering from lack of government services for more than 19 years.

The project is funded by the Central Provincial Government under the works program.

The project started in 2022 but due to lack of funding, the contractor Koya Investment Company had to cease work.

This year, the provincial government allocated funds for the project to be completed.

According to former Council President of Rigo East and owner of Koya Investment Company, Biari Ubuna, the road construction is 36.5 kilometres long.

Mr Ubuna added that the real challenges faced in Rigo Inland is that people have to travel six to seven hours on a road to reach a place where they could have access to vehicle transportation.

He said, “pregnant mothers and sick people find it very difficult to reach out for health care services due to road access.

Young people do not feel like going to school because of the distance and the road condition, hence, most of the young people grow up illiterate.

Most teachers refuse their postings to go and teach in few of the primary schools there because the schools are situated in a very remote area.”

This project is a much needed service for the 20 wards situated in the area.