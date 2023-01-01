WORLD INDIGENOUS BUSINESS FORUM UPDATE

Papua New Guinea is preparing to host the World Indigenous Business Forum (WIBF) in two weeks’ time and the host, the National Capital District Commission briefed Prime Minister James Marape on the progress of preparations yesterday.

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop, who is heading the event planning and preparations, met with the Prime Minister to give an update, and says he is confident that the National Capital District Commission (NCDC) will execute a spectacular event that would leave a lasting impression on the visitors.

Prime Minister Marape wants to use the WIBF platform to connect and expand business linkages with Indigenous peoples in countries, besides the traditional channels of bi-lateral and multi-lateral relations through diplomacy.

The forum will be held from 24th to the 26th of October and participants are being expected from throughout the world.

The Prime Minister said WIBF provides the perfect opportunity to present Papua New Guinea’s arts and cultures as the world’s indigenous people assemble in the Nation’s Capital.

“Who better to host the Indigenous forum than Papua New Guinea? As you can see, we have the most indigenous cultures and arts than any other country in the world. We want to also use the opportunity to promote tourism in PNG,” remarked PM Marape.

NCDC is planning for a spectacular opening ceremony down at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium, Konedobu on the 24th October 2023 that will include traditional singsings led by local Motu-Koitabuans, and the exhibition of the arts and cultures of Papua New Guinea. A closing ceremony is also being planned for the 26th October at APEC House and Ela Beach with similar exhibitions.