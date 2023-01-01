MADANG POWER SUPPLY UPDATE

The PNG Power CEO Obed Batia sympathizes with the people of Madang Province following an earthquake on Saturday October 7th that destroyed properties, homes and even injured people.

CEO Batia said PNG Power also has properties damaged hence Power supply wasn’t restored fully.

“The earthquake affected a lot of individuals, business houses and the rest of the community at different levels with homes and properties damaged.

“PNG Power also experienced its share of damages resulting in the power supply being out for 24 hours since Saturday evening.

“There were power poles and lines down in most parts of Madang and our teams worked tirelessly after the earthquake to ensure normal power supply from the Ramu Hydropower Station was restored.

“To ensure the safe delivery of supply, our team checked all power supply infrastructure to confirm no serious damage before restoring power supply at around 6.00pm on Sunday evening.

“There are still areas in Madang without power and we are working closely with the teams on the ground to ensure power supply is restored,” CEO Batia said.