World Health Day falls annually on the 7th of April. The Sky Health and Medical Services commemorated the day today due to tomorrow being a public holiday as it is the start of the Easter long weekend. The theme for this year is “Health for all”.

The World Health Day was set by the World Health Organization to create awareness on health and diseases that affect people.

The Sky Health and Medical Services medical officer Dr Lawrence Teiptoror during the celebration today highlighted the issues the country is faced with in terms of delivering health services.

“For our country we have many health issues in providing universal health to our people, not everyone has access to health services due to various reasons like accessibility issues, under resourced health facilities with limited to no staff to attend to people so we don’t have the capacity to cover the entire country to deliver health services,” he said.

He added that they are worried about people’s health and in order to deliver health services to everyone and achieve the theme for this year which is “health for all” the government and partners need to invest more in the health sector.