SCHOOLS BENEFIT FROM WASH FACILITIES

Three remote schools in the Central province will now benefit from the recently commissioned water, sanitation and hygiene (WaSH) facilities which were constructed by WaterAid PNG and local contractors with funding support from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

More than 1600 students and 40 teachers from the three schools, De Boismenu Primary, Avabadina Primary and St John Bosco Primary schools will benefit from the WaSH facilities that were opened during the World Water Day last month.

The facilities built include improved male and female standard toilets, two disability inclusive toilets (one for females, one for males), two male urinals, and two hand washing facilities (one for males, one for females). Additionally, 9000 liter tanks were provided to each school to support the flush toilets as well as the hand washing facilities. Three menstrual hygiene management units (one in each school) were constructed to support girl’s hygiene needs in each of the schools.

The Assistant Secretary for the National Department of Education (NDoE) Avea Avaroa acknowledged the partners for providing the facilities to support students learning.

“The government alone cannot provide conducive environments for students to be in schools but it needs support from everyone including development partners, local governments, schools and communities to work together for better development,” Avaroa said.

Meanwhile WaterAid PNG Director for Operations, Jenny Mori expressed gratitude to the partners for funding and building the facilities and urged students and community members to look after the facilities so that more students will benefit in the future.

Since establishment in 2013, WaterAid has reached out to10,675 people with access to WaSH services, 5,620 school children and teachers and a further 10,147 students with hand washing facilities and innovative hygiene behavior change campaigns.