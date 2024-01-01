ISOAIMO CLEARED BY THE SUPREME COURT

Pictured: Court reinstated Kairuku Open MP Peter Isoaimo (second from left) with his supporters outside the Waigani Supreme Court premises (Supplied Image).

By Mortimer Yangharry

The people of the Kairuku District in Central Province have not been represented on the Floor of Parliament since June 29th, 2023 after their MP was ousted by a successful election court petition at the National Court.

Petitioner, former MP Paru Aihi challenged Peter Isoaimo’s 2022 National Election victory citing influence of bribery which the National Court upheld his application and ordered for a By-Election on June 29th, 2023.

Aggrieved by the decision, Isoaimo appealed to the National Court decision at the Supreme Court on November 03, 2023.

On Friday, the Supreme Court upheld Isoaimo’s application granting it for a thorough review simultaneously reinstating him to perform the duties and responsibilities as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kairuku Open Electorate in Central Province thus squashing the National Court decision in its entirety.

“After a long court battle, it’s time to get back in business, serving my people of Kairuku District,” Isoaimo said.

The lawyer turned politician highlighted that the Supreme Court has squashed the National Court’s ruling of the By-Election.

“I sympathize with my voters, supporters, and my good people of Kairuku for a year or 2 of not receiving basic government services due to this long courts battle,” MP Isoaimo said.

“Nevertheless, I’m back, and it’s time to continue where we left off,” Isoaimo said.

Isoaimo first won the then Kairuku Hiri Open in 2014 in a By-Election from former Education Minister Paru Aihi.

After the recent splitting of the Kairuku Hiri Open Electorate into Hiri Koiari Open Electorate and Kairuku Open Electorate separately, Isoaimo won the newly created Kairuku Open Seat during the 2022 National General Elections.