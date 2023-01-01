BILUM VIDEO NOMINATED HONOREE ON INTERNET

Threads That Bind Us: The Story of the Bilum video has been nominated as an honouree in the 27th Annual Webby Awards.

Conducted by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. The Webby Awards is the leading international award that applauds excellence on the internet.

The video, brought on by UNFPA PNG in collaboration with the Goroka Bilum Festival, Papua New Guinea was bestowed favour in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category.

“This is an exciting achievement and a platform to showcase the exceptional artistry of the billum weavers,” said UNFPA Country Representative Marielle Sander.

Produced by Pidgin Production, a PNG based videography team and featuring the well-known Florence Jaukae Kamel, the 14-minute documentary shares home grown stories behind the evolution of billum making patterns in Goroka, in the Eastern Highlands Province.

According to The Webby Awards, “Webby Award Nominees and Winners are selected by members of The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences from the best work entered through the Call for Entries.

After evaluations against a number of criteria, the piece undergoes a rigorous process to claim a Webby Award.

“This recognition from the Webbys tells us that these stories resonate with global audiences,” Sander said.

The short documentary is a part of UNFPA’s Bilum Campaign, which explored issues of adolescence and sexual and reproductive health represented through the hidden meaning of woven bilum patterns.

“UNFPA is looking forward to sharing more of these stories in 2023,” Sanders said.