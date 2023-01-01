By Samantha Solomon

As people throughout the world are celebrating the world engineering day, domestically the institution of Engineers in PNG came together at the Centre for Arts and Innovation to celebrate the day.

This day was declared by United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organization three years ago, in one of their general conference.

The theme for this year’s celebration was “ENGINEERING INNOVATION FOR A MORE RESILIENT WORLD”.

The Chief Executive Officer for Institution of Engineering in PNG, Benedict Mick said, our ancestors used engineering knowledge, an example is the building and using of foot bridges across fast flowing rivers in parts of our country, this is an example of brilliant engineering by our ancestors and a clear indication of how long engineering has been around in Papua New Guinea.

He further added that engineering is a noble job.

Mick said the institution of engineering in PNG and the professional engineering board are contributing towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development goals.

Among the professionals were students from Port Moresby Technical College and Badihagwa Secondary school were there to take part in the program.