MIDWIVES SHORTAGE

Samantha Solomon

Papua New Guinea is in need of midwives to help the women folk in the country.

This was made known by the Country Representative for United Nations Population Fund in an exclusive interview with EMTV.

As the number of births per year for Papua New Guinea stands at 300,000 there is a greater need for midwifery in the country.



Residential Representative for UNFPA in PNG, Marielle Sander said, there is a need for a minimum of 5,000 midwives needed in the country in order to provide the care and the service that the women of this country need, and many more midwives in order to be able to post them to rural areas around PNG where the need is the greatest.



Currently there are only 800 midwives in the country.



UNFPA in a way of addressing this issue has supported a total of ten midwifery students at the University of Goroka, by paying their tuition fees for the next 18 months.

These students are practicing nurses from the rural centers.



Sanders also mentioned that there is a shortage of health workers in the country.

