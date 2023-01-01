Awareness Bougainville Highlands Islands Life Momase Pacific Papua New Guinea Southern World

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY, 2023

by Amanda Ilaitia0149

For more than a century, March 8 has been observed as a special day to celebrate and empower women.

In a world that still strives to achieve equal human rights, this day is a reminder to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

And as societies advance, more people are vocal about equal rights.

With this year’s theme being DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.

Constructive conversations surrounding this theme will be held on the 8th of March worldwide.

In support of this special day, people are encouraged to observe and celebrate their women on this date.

