WORKERS EQUIPPED TO SERVE THEIR COMMUNITIES

Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) staff are undergoing training through the Senisim PNG Course, this will enable the participants to bring hope and change to their local communities.

“Ten MAF workers completed the first course at MAF’s headquarters on the 4th of July.”

“The course is written by the Tribal Foundation together with the John Maxwell Foundation and aims to tackle gender-based violence in PNG.”

Furthermore, the aim of MAF is to ensure all its employees become better leaders so that the benefit of the training can be felt in remote communities across the country when the staff go home and become examples of change.

As stated by MAF in a media release, “we realise how important our staff are to serve the remote communities of PNG. For the issues of domestic and gender-based violence to be addressed, we need people in the communities to champion this change.”

Flight Programmer for MAF, Serah Michael said, “I have a big part to play in the area that I come from. The course has helped me to think about how I can be an agent of change for my community.”

“I am a Sunday school teacher for the settlement kids in Mount Hagen. They don’t really recognise how valuable their lives are. After the course I went and taught them how valuable their lives are. That we all have a purpose,” said Janet Hat, Senior Finance Officer MAF.

“We hope to see more MAF PNG staff do the course and grow in their roles as servant leaders in PNG,” said Tracy Norbury, course facilitator MAF.