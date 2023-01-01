SCHOLARSHIPS FOR FUN RUN PARTICIPANTS

By Gladys Kila

With more than 20,000 people participating in the Trukai Fun Run, 5 lucky participants will be the winners of the IBS University scholarship.

Secretary General for PNG Olympic Committee Auvita Rapilla said, the IBS University has been a partner of Trukai industries for this Fun run for a while now.

She said, eligible participants have to be grade 12 students to enter the draw for this scholarship.

“In order to enter the draw, participants have to purchase a fun run shirt at a selected outlet and fill in the indemnity form that is located in the packet containing your 2023 Trukai Fun Run Shirt.

“Hand in your registration form to our Trukai team on the ground, the indemnity forms will be drawn and lucky winners will receive a scholarship from IBS University or a lucky door prize.

She further added that apart from these 5 scholarships IBSU offers, additional 20 scholarships are for team PNG athletes.

She said, the purpose of this scholarship is to help the athletes in their life after sports.

In addition, the people that sacrificed their education and work to represent the country and pursue a sporting career.

“So we have a responsibility to ensure that we assist, athletes with transition from their life after sports, so they can be able to live and fend for themselves with some form of qualification that can enable them to get a job”

The Vice Chancellor for IBS University, Dr. Rama Chandran said, IBS University aims to provide quality education as well as to educate responsible intellectuals.

He is encouraging those who will be lucky recipient of the scholarship to focus in their studies and score good grades in order to continue on with the scholarship until they complete their studies.