WORK IS UNDERWAY FOR THE RESTORATION OF POWER SUPPLY IN WEWAK

PNG Power Limited has revealed in a press statement that they have commenced work to fully restore faulty Generators at the Boram Power Station in Wewak.

A Technical Team from Port Moresby was sent to Wewak recently to carry out this restoration exercise.

The Technical Team will also work on Units 5 and 1 and has scheduled Unit 5 to be restored by this Saturday with a capacity of 600 kilowatts.

Heavy load shedding has been undertaken on the Wewak grid due to only two (machines) in operation, while the other three generating units have been offline due to mechanical faults and parts replacement.

Immediate work began with the installation of the new 2.5-Megawatt (MW) generator for the power station.

Unit 1, with 700 kilowatts, will undertake an overhaul with parts flown in from Port Moresby and will be commissioned by the end of August. Parts expected to arrive in Wewak on August 20.

A new service block exchange will also be installed for Unit 6 with parts already purchased and will also be shipped to Wewak in mid-August with a capacity of 800kW. A replacement machine for Unit 4 is being shipped from Port Moresby and is expected to arrive at the end of August, with an added capacity of 700kw.

The short-term goal for PNG Power is to ensure that some of these generators are up and running by this weekend while working on a longer-term solution for the Wewak grid.