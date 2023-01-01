By Godwin Eki

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be the 10th edition of the men’s rugby world cup championships for participating countries National Rugby Union Teams.

As the host nation, France looks forward to hosting this global tournament from the 8th of September to the 28th of October this year, a total of 10 host cities will host various matches using 9 different venues, where the rugby world cup begins in Paris with the host nation to take on New Zealand.

The Men’s Rugby World Cup will be played in three different pools with each pool to host 4 countries each in the respective pools of A,B and C.

To catch all the action on the 2023 Men’s Rugby World Cup, you can tune into EMTV as we telecast all the 48 matches live with replays.