WOMEN’S MICRO BANK TO ESTABLISH BRANCH IN KEREMA

The Gulf government has given K2 million to the Women’s Micro Bank for local women business entrepreneurs from the province to access for business start-up loans. This funds will be obtainable next month when the bank opens their Kerema Branch.

The Women’s Micro Bank Branch in Kerema has been built within the Provincial Government Building and Kerema Urban Local Level Government Office.

The project was proposed back in 2022 by Member for Kerema Open and Vice Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Thomas Opa which has saw some extension and maintenance work done for the current establishment.

The progressive results is favorable with the building refurbished and awaiting opening in May , this also will be followed by the launching of the SME Policy & Scheme for Kerema District. MP Opa said there is no free handouts as they will partner with the financial institutions to empower the local people.

“Our job is to facilitate and create a conducive environment for the private sector to thrive,” he added.

The opening of the Micro Bank will see dignitaries such as Gulf Provincial Member Sir Chris Haiveta, Governor of the Central Bank, Elizabeth Genia and all other stakeholders including the SME corporations for the official opening of the Micro Bank in Kerema,” the MP said.

MP Opa added that officers from the board and office of Trade and industry, Commerce and anyone who is involved in the SME phase are also invited to witness the opening of the women’s micro bank branch in Kerema.