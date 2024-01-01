MCBRO FINANCE LIMITED LENDS HELPING HAND TO CLIENTS IN DISASTER STRICKEN DISTRICTS IN EAST SEPIK PROVINCE

By Thelma Allingham

McBRO Finance Limited, a nationally owned micro finance business has reached out as show of support to four of its long-term clients based in disaster stricken villages along the Sepik River in Wosera Gawi and Ambunti District.

Wewak Branch Loans and Sales officer Serah Chillian said she initiated the idea to help alleviate immediate needs but also fosters long-term recovery and resilience for their faithful clients during their time of need.

Chillian said the four clients who received cash donations from McBRO Finance Limited are teaching staffs from St .Pauls Kapai Primary School and Yambun Primary School.

Representing the four clients to receive the cash donations was Benjamin Waimun, a Grade 6 teacher at St. Paul Kapai Primary School.

Waimun acknowledged the McBRO Finance Limited Managing Director Thomas Dumu, its Operations Manager Emmanuel Sumb and Regional Coordinator Jonah Thomas for their consideration and approval towards this initiative saying it is the first time for a Finance company he has ever borrowed money from to step up and help with disaster relief funds and he is more than grateful.

McBRO Finance Limited has been in operation in Wewak for almost 2years and 7months with a gradual increase in its client base from Wewak to other Districts in the province.

With an interest rate as low as 0.03 % and additional service of Top Up Loan Offers as the client catch phrase, McBRO Finance Limited is hoping that the support it gives to its clients during this time will help them rebuild their homes and livelihoods.