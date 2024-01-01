ICT MINISTER ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ICT PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINA

Pictured is the Foreign Minister of the Peoples Republic of China & Papua New Guinea’s minister for Information, Communication & Technology , Timothy Masiu , recently during the signing of the MoU between both countries. PICTURE : Ministry of ICT Media

Recently , the minister for Information , communication and technology , Timothy Masiu signed a memorrandum of understanding ( MoU) with the Peoples republic of China. With this MoU signing , Papua New Guinea will see a more enhanced digital transformation.

This agreement was formalized recently in Port Moresby, during the visit of the Foreign Minister of the Peoples Republic of China, Wang Yi to the country. With this partnership with the government of Papua New Guinea the digital transformation as outlined in the key policy documents including the Digital Transformation Policy 2020 , Digital Government Act 2022 and the PNG Government Technology Stack.

The timing of this strategic ICT partnership with China comes at a critical space when the country us on the verge of launching a transformative projects such as the National Broadcasting Corporations Analogue to Digital Broadcasting Migration , the Citizens eGoverment Portal and the Digital ID Wallet.

Through partnership several areas are outlines for cooperation which includes the exchange of information on Digital transformation , digital government , artificial intelligence , internet of things , cloud computing , block chain , cyber security , smart cities , 5G technology and big data.

The collaboration is timely but important in securing additional investment funding , which in turn will enhance necessary infrastructure support to these digital services. This MOU also provides a framework for the development of cooperation assistance , which is crucial for PNG as it seeks to leverage Chinese expertise and innovation.

This MOU also includes fostering biletarial exchanges and encouraging leading Chinese enterprises to provide multilingual software and robust digital infrastructure support where relevant and deem apppropriate.

By providing an open exchange of knowledge and resources , this partnership will significantly contribute to the capacity building of PNG’s ICT sector. This will enable our nation to not only keep pace with global technological advancements but also to become a leader in digital innovation in the Pacific Region.