ROAD CONTRACTOR ASSISTS SCHOOL IN LUFA DISTRICT

Photos supplied showing Lufa DDA CEO Demo Imara along with Tony Anowara of the Lufa Civil Works witnessing the donation of food rations worth K20,000 being presented to Lufa Secondary School Principal Gibsy Foromo by the business owner of 3K Building and Civil Contractors Emmanuel Kewi.

By: Mortimer Yangharry

A road contractor currently engaged by the Lufa District Development Authority (LDDA) in Eastern Highlands Province has assisted the Lufa Secondary School with food rations.

3K Building and Civil Works Limited is carrying out emergency road works in Lufa District but has taken the ownership to assist the Lufa Secondary School with food rations worth approximately K20,000.

Lufa Secondary School has been facing critical shortage in food rations for its boarding students due to the delay in Tuition Free Fee (TFF) funds from the Department of Education.

This delay in the release of funds almost saw the school closing down and sending students away but the timely intervention from the local road contractor will now ensure the continuation of school.

Principal of Lufa Secondary School Gibsy Poromo sincerely acknowledged the donation of the food rations by 3K Building and Civil Contractors with much support from the Lufa District Development Authority.

He acknowledged this kind gesture as a timely intervention which will ensure the students of Lufa District are educated without much disturbance and unnecessary inconvenience as children’s right to education must accessible accordingly.

Lufa Secondary School has an approximate population of 1,500 attending this educational institution.