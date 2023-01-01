RICE FARMING THROUGH IRRIGATION ENCOURAGED

Among the105 local rice farmers who attended the Trukai’s ‘Smart Farmer Program’ earlier this year at the PNG University of Technology is a Karkar Islander in Madang, is the first to be trained as an Irrigated Rice Farmer.

Bob Lango from Kuruntaur Village in Karkar Island is proud to be a pioneer under Trukai Industries’ rice cultivation program.

“I can now venture into a small holder business and help to sustain my family with our everyday needs,” Lango said whilst expressing how he was grateful to be part of the Smart Farmer Program.

The ambitious farmer has dedicated three hectares of his land to rice farming and is enthusiastic to encourage more farmers on his Island to sign up for the Smart Farmer Program.

Trukai Industries’ Rice Development Manager, Aina Davis said that the modules in the training is designed for local farmers to become small holder farmers then transition into semi commercial and commercial farmers.

“The Smart Farmer Program focuses on the basics of irrigated rice farming and is for farmers of all levels from elementary to commercial base farmers,” said Davis.

Davis also added that, in addition to providing training to the farmers, Trukai also provides essential materials to encourage the rice farmers to grow and complete their final assessment to obtain their certificate.

“We provide the farmers with rice seeds, Fertilizers and technical guidance ensuring that they meet the requirement to become fully certified irrigated rice farmers.”

The 105 participants will be presented with a certificate in Irrigated Rice Farming later this year.

Trukai Industries’ Chief Executive Officer, Alan Preston said the company is committed to promoting local rice farming.

“Our partnerships with tertiary institutions like the PNG University of Technology and the Pacific Adventist University demonstrates Trukai Industries’ support for local farmers and therefore is our contribution towards rice development in PNG,” Preston said.