HEALTH MINISTER MET HIS VANUATU COUNTERPART IN PORT MORESBY

Pictured: Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom (second left) and Health Secretary Dr. Osborne Liko (first from left) posing for a photograph with the Republic of Vanuatu’s Minister for Health Hon. John Still Teriqetu ( third left) and Director General for Health Dr. Posikai Samuel Tapo (right) at the Ministry of Health Headquarters in Port Moresby. (Supplied Image)

By Mortimer Yangharry

Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom met with his Vanuatuan counterpart recently in Port Moresby.

The Health Ministers of Papua New Guinea and the Republic of Vanuatu discussed ways forward for closer cooperation between the two Melanesian countries particularly in areas of job exchange programs and advance health trainings and associated medical research.

Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom and Health Secretary Dr. Osborne Liko met with the Republic of Vanuatu’s Minister for Health Hon. John Still Teriqetu and Director General for Health Dr. Posikai Samuel Tapo for mutual discussions going foward.

Minister Tom highlighted that Vanuatu is seeking to develop closer cooperation in terms of healthcare workforce development and opportunities for doctors and nurses to move between Vanuatu and PNG regularly.

He also mentioned of collaborative efforts in clinical and public health research, and patient referrals for complex medical cases.