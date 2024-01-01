GOROKA SYNTAX SECONDARY SCHOOL DEREGISTERED

Pictured: Education Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra (File Image)

By Jim John

The Goroka Syntax Secondary School in Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province has been deregistered due to irregularities done by the school in the 2023 National Examinations.

Investigations conducted by the officials from the National Department of Education, Provincial Division of Education and the Police revealed that no proper examination processes and procedures were followed.

It was found that the Grade 10 English and Agriculture Examination papers were stolen from the school and made available to students prior to the examination dates.

In a letter released to the Director of the school, Mr. Dominic Gahane this week, Education Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra said this misdemeanor portrayed the school’s negligence of due diligence in the security of the examination papers and the administration of the national examinations.

Dr. Kombra said that the security of the national examinations has been a serious issue for the Department for a number of years hence any misdemeanor by schools, teachers and students will not be taken lightly.

“Therefore, I have decided to de-register your school from the national education system under Section 100 (4) of the Education Act 1986. However, the school can still operate as a private school, but not as a permitted school aligned to the National Education System Curriculum and Certification.” Dr Kombra stated.