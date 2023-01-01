WAU-WARIA DISTRICT RECEIVED K5 MILLION FOR DISTRICT DEVELOPMENT

By Bradley Mariori

Wau-Waria District in MOROBE has received funding support from the Department of National Planning and Monitoring to help achieve the new district’s development aspirations.

Minister for National Planning and Monitoring, Rainbo Paita yesterday presented K5m to the district and said his department will continue to support the district.

Minister Paita said since the district was formed under the then Marape-Basil government, the current Marape-Rosso government will continue to provide support to the district in terms of development.

Minister Paita, who was with the Vice Minister for Treasury and Menyamya Open MP, Solien Loifa in Wau said since the electorate is new thus, there are many challenges.

The Minister said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister James Marape has agreed for the new district to be formed and they will give extra care to Wau-Waria including other new districts.

Wau-Waria MP Marsh Narewec thanked Paita and his Department for some previous funding which were used for projects in the district.

He said the K5m funding given yesterday will be used in developing and upgrading schools in the district.

Narewec said the money will be used to build Wau Vocational Centre, upgrade Wau Primary School to Wau Junior High School, and upgrade Grace Memorial Secondary to Technical Secondary School.

The funding was given after the district sat for its development forum this week which saw government departments, the people, Ward councillors and LLG Presidents, and development partners gather to discuss development plans for the new district.