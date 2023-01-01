OFFICIALS RECEIVE CERTIFICATE ON PROJECT MANAGEMENT

Nineteen officials from the government and non-government organizations participated in six weeks online Dedicated Mentoring Program (DMP) held from April-June 2023.

The participants were awarded certificates this week, for actively participating in the training.

The aim of DPM was to train government officials across different sectors on the development of project concept notes and funding proposals to access international climate finance through the Green Climate Fund Mechanism to fund Papua New Guinea’s climate actions.

In addition, the participants also took on a five weeklong Green Growth Fellowship Program, held from May-June 2023. This training was aimed at providing support to the Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA) and relevant national and provincial government staff in providing green growth policy advisory support, including low-carbon growth and sustainable development advice.

Acting Managing Director of CCDA William Lakain was Chief Guest at the awards ceremony, congratulated the participants and described both programs as critical for broadening their knowledge and skills in developing climate finance projects, and green growth policy interventions towards a low carbon growth in Papua New Guinea.

“These two programs are very important and should be supported into the future as it will greatly improve the knowledge and skills of government officials on key areas such as developing project concept notes and providing policy advisory support on low carbon growth and sustainable development”, said Mr. Lakain.

The participants were also the first to receive their certificates under a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), Climate Change and Development Authority with support from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and the three Universities; the University of PNG (UPNG), University of Technology and the University of Natural Resources and Environment (UNRE) to run the programs.