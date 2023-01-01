POLYE’S PLAN FOR SPORTS AND THE HIGHER EDUCATION CURRICULUM

Minister for DHERST and Sports, Hon. Don Polye, expressed that he aspires to broaden the purpose, role and effect of physical education in the higher education, including universities to create a spill in the wider society.

“I plan to make sports a part of the higher education curriculum” he said.

Emphasizing that sports contributes effectively to human development, physically as well as intellectually.

Minister Polye stressed that the main objective of his plan is to ensure that higher education institutions in PNG view sports as an integral element of achievement.

He made this remark in his opening address during the Sports Foundation two-day Leadership Workshop yesterday attended by several respective PNG sports federations.

With the theme: Building World Class Leaders; the workshop, which will end today hoped to conclude with practical recommendations that will lead to development for sports leaders.

The Minister assured the attendees that deficiency of funding will not impair the development of realistic and practical plan to developing world class sports leaders.