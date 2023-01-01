WATER SUPPLY INTERRUPTION IN PORT MORESBY DUE TO REMEDIAL WORKS AT ROUNA INTAKE

Residents of Port Moresby that are experiencing low water pressure or a complete lack of water supply is directly attributed to the ongoing remedial works being conducted by PNG Power Limited (PPL) at the Rouna 1/3 facility where Water PNG gets the raw water from to treat at Mt Eriama and discharge to the city.

A complete shutdown of the Rouna 1/3 water supply source is confirmed to commence from Friday 18th to Sunday 20th August 2023. This will necessitate major water rationing city-wide during this period. Water PNG will be implementing water rationing measures to manage the limited water flow within the system.

Water PNG is actively collaborating with PPL in order to ensure the disruption is limited to the weekend and that water supply is restored by Monday 21st August 2023.

To mitigate potential inconvenience during the complete shutdown, residents in the affected areas are advised to store enough water to sustain their needs for a period of two to three days.

Water supply sourced from the Sirinumu Dam will be temporarily

cut off and supplemented by feed from Bomana to sustain the city’s water needs. However, it should be acknowledged that the Bomana feed alone will not be sufficient to meet the demands of the entire city. As a result, water shortage within the city is imminent.