COFFEE BERRY BORER TRAINING MODULES LAUNCHED IN GOROKA

Extension training modules for managing Coffee Berry Borer (CBB) using simple, low input, low cost and cultural control techniques was launched in Goroka this Wednesday.

The project funded by the Australian Government through ACIAR was initiated in 2019 to develop the best bet Integrated Pest Management (IPM) package for coffee growers in PNG, which looked at identifying methods with low cost and input, simple cultural practices that has worked and proven within PNG conditions.

The modules were launched by Coffee Minister Hon. Joe Kuli , witnessed on by the Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) representatives, Coffee Industry Corporation (CIC) staff and management and coffee industry stakeholders in Goroka.

CIC chief executive officer Charles Dambui extended his gratitude to the Australian Government through ACIAR for its involvement in developing these training modules in collaboration with CIC research staff. “Thank you for the support for putting together these training modules. “The challenge is upon us deliver the content and implement training to the farmers,” he said.

The CEO advised that the next step is to see the results of these modules.