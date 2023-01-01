PIH ANNOUNCES CANCER TREATMENT SERVICE

By Gladys Kila

To help combat cancer in Papua New Guinea, Pacific International Hospital, dedicated in providing high quality medical services announced its oncology services in a press conference held today.

CEO for PIH, Colonel Sandeep Shaligram said, cancer is prevalence in our country and due to lack of cancer facilities, people are forced to seek treatment abroad.

He said, Treatment for cancer is very costly, and it is only those who can afford that get treated; hence PIH will provide cancer service in the country to help save cost.

He further added, PIH has been a health care leader in bringing in latest technology, latest equipment, and latest treatment moralities as per international standards.

He said, the PIH cancer treatment compromises of:

Assessment & Evaluation of cancer patients Advance diagnostic services such as radio guided biopsies, histopathology, and sitology and cancer markers. Procurement of latest and affordable drugs for chemotherapy Chemotherapy as per international standard protocols

Mr. Shaligram said, these services will provide a viable alternate to patients previously going abroad for this cancer treatment.

He further added, a mental health department is there to provide trauma and physiological counseling to cancer patients whilst going through treatment.