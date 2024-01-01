WATER SAFE FOR DRINKING

Amidst the recent incident at the Sirinumu Dam, Water PNG denounces the false and irresponsible rumors regarding the safety and quality of water supply following the tragic incident involving a PNG Power contractor at the Sirinumu Dam.

“It is crucial to clarify that this incident did not in any way compromise the quality of the drinking water supply to Port Moresby and surrounding areas. Water from Sirinumu Dam undergoes extensive downstream purification processes, ensuring that Port Moresby’s water supply meets international standards,” Water PNG stated.

“These rigorous processes routinely address contamination from various sources, including flora, fauna, and remains of animals such as cows and pigs. Any suggestion to the contrary is baseless and inaccurate.”

Water PNG clarifies that the raw water from Sirinumu Dam passes through a series of stringent safeguard processes, including the Mt Eriama Treatment Plant, which is supported by a fully equipped laboratory with qualified staff who conduct daily tests at various points, to ensure that consumers receive safe drinking water at all times.

Water PNG Limited urges consumers to dismiss any false and misleading commentaries and social media postings and instead reach out to the company’s hotline number 180 1013 should they have any questions.