MT ULAWUN DISASTER RELIEF SUPPLIES AIRLIFTED TO WNBP

The 16 tonnes of relief supplies that was donated by the Indian government for the Mt. Ulawun volcanic disaster are being air lifted to West New Britain Province after sitting in the storage for over a month at the PNG Defence Force Air Transport Wing in Port Moresby.

The supplies were flown in from India on the 22nd of December last year but due to the short runway at the Hoskins airport the supplies were dropped in Port Moresby, awaiting transportation to West New Britain province.

The 16 tonnes of cargo have been sitting at the PNG Defence Force Air Transport Wing storage until yesterday, with the help of the Royal Australian Air Force, the first lot of supplies was air lifted to the affected province.

The relief supplies worth one million US dollars include 6 tonnes of medical and 11 tonnes of other relief supplies.

“West New Britain is one of the disastrous province especially Nakanai district. We see so many activities happening, recently volcanic eruption and now we experiences flood. It’s very unfortunate for us as a province.” MP Maneke said.

Member for Nakanai District Francis Maneke said the province has been hit with floods recently hence, the supplies will be used to assist those who are affected by the volcanic eruption and the flood as well.

Acting Director of the National Disaster Services Lusete Mana said they have liaised through the PNG Defence Force and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade which allowed them to use the Australian Air Force plane to deliver the supplies.

“I thanked the government of Australia and the Australian Defence Force for allowing us to use this aircraft to transport the relief supplies,” Mana said.

Due to the large quantity of the cargo, the supplies will be flown to the West New Britain twice a day until all have been transported.

“On behalf of the West New Britain Provincial government and the Nakanai distirct, we thanked the people and the government of India,” Maneke said.