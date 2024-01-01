AMBUNTI – DREKIKER DISTRICT SCHOOL FEE ASSISTANCE PROGRAM NOW AVAILABLE

By: Thelma Allingham

For seven consecutive years, the Ambunti Drekiker District school fee assistance program has been providing much needed school fee assistance to local students from the district.

The program which primarily focuses on building the district’s human resources helps only students who got accepted into furthering their studies at teachers and nursing colleges.

According to District Administrator Ricky Wobar, the purpose of this program was to help produce as many local teachers and nursing officers from each LLGs within the district so that they can go back to the district and serve their own people.

Wobar said they initiated this program because in most cases outside teachers and nurses who got posted to serve in the remotest parts of the district usually never showed up to do their job.

“So far we have seen Pioneer Students of this program returning to serve in the district which is very pleasing to know said DA Wobar”.

He added that every year the district commits five hundred thousand Kina to this program and this year’s funding has already been made available by the DDA.

Wobar added the application process is manually done and its very simple.

Students who got selected into teachers and nursing colleges are to provide their acceptance letters at their respective LLG offices to collect the application forms.

He further emphasized that students are required to provide endorsement letters from their local ward councillors and LLG Presidents respectively,as proof of residency to enable them to qualify for the grants.

The completed forms can then be submitted at the district office for screening , said DA Wobar.