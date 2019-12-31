Christ Embassy PNG Church signs contract with EM TV

A church has signed an agreement with EM TV to broadcast their religious programs for two years.

The Christ Embassy Church originally from Nigeria, in Africa, will broadcast its News Year Eve Service program from 2 pm to 4 pm on EM TV on January 1st.

The program will feature founder and Pastor, Chris Oyakhilome, preaching about leaving the past behind and starting a new life, in the year 2020.

Following the three-hour show, EM TV will air LOVE WORLD, a 30-minute program that will run every Sunday from 5:30 to 6 pm.

Christ Embassy, also known as Love World Incorporated was founded by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome in 1987.

The Church, with headquarters in Lagos, has since become a global network of churches with congregations in many countries, and approximately over 13,000,000 followers all over the world.

It runs seven TV channels Canada, Nigeria, South Africa, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The church also broadcast in the Pacific. Countries that receive their signals are Fiji, Tonga, Australia, and New Zealand. This will be the first time for PNG.

The church airs on free to air television stations and also on radio stations as well, to broadcast the word of God.

Pastor Isimeli said that the church also has more than 8 million ministers and pastors from different churches that are in partnership with them.

Their main aim to broadcast is to bring the word of God to everyone.

By Michelle Steven – EM TV News, Port Moresby