EMPOWERING WOMEN TO DRIVE GROWTH

International Women’s Day is an annual event celebrated throughout the world on the 8th of March, to focus and advocate on issues affecting women such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

Domestically, government and non-government organizations held various celebrations to commemorate the day yesterday (8th of March 2024).

Among the many organizations in PNG is ExxonMobil PNG Limited (EMPNG), who commemorated the day and emphasised the importance of empowering women to drive economic empowerment for all Papua New Guineans.

EMPNG Chairperson and Managing Director, Tera Shandro said “Our operations are setting benchmarks globally and breaking down traditional gender stereotypes and barriers.

“Today we have almost 650 women working across PNG LNG and over the last decade we have trained more than 200 highly qualified technicians of which 30 percent are women. This percentage is higher than most countries around the world where we operate, and it’s something we are very proud of,” Ms Shandro said.

EMPNG aims to inspire and promote inclusion in the workplace by celebrating diversity and investing in programs that help women make a difference through education, knowledge sharing and skills development.

That commitment extends beyond the gates of the company and touches numerous civic organizations as well as including Counterpart International, Advancing PNG: Women Leaders Network, the Business and Professional Women’s Club, and the Business Coalition for Women to name just a few.

“Creating equal and diversified opportunities for women in all facets of our business is something we are passionate about. From supplier diversity to talent and community investment, we know that when women move forward, they move the world forward,” Ms Shandro concluded.