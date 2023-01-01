WALK & YOGA 2023 PROGRAM LAUNCHED

By Esther Gahane

NCDC Active City Development launched the Walk & Yoga for Life 2023 to open the 2023 activities for the year and to start the year’s programs with the first event, Walk forLife, from 5:30 to 8:30am from Ela Beach to the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.

About 700 city residents clad in courageous red t-shirts gathered yesterday for the Walk & Yoga for Life 2023 Launching.

The Walk for Life is a simple way for people of all ages to get involved by actively demonstrating support for the value of human life – and a desire to make a difference in the lives of women, men, youth and children in the community. By walking, each person is helping the NCDC and their programs ACDP advance its mission to cultivate a community that values a healthy, happy and safe life.

Returning to work after medical leave, NCD Governor, Powes Parkop, shared how grateful he is to be alive and reminded everyone that health is very important.

ACDP also launched its 2023 Active City Events Calendar – Major Localand International Events. City residents are encouraged to start the year right with the Active City Events Calendar, packed with activities to help POM residents live healthy and happy lives.

All activities are open to all at no cost or minimal cost.