MOROBE GOVERNMENT SUPPORTS SCHOOLS

Nineteen High, Secondary, Technical and Vocational Schools across 9 of Morobe’s 10 districts will be supported with 6 million kina from the Government.

The K6m funding is for educational infrastructure development.

Morobe’s Deputy Provincial Administrator Social Services Robin Bazzinuc, in presenting the cheques to the 19 school’s heads stressed that the academic performance of a school should be on par with the school’s infrastructures.

Bazzinuc said, over the years financial management has been lacking in schools which has led to most schools struggling.

Chairman of the Morobe High & Secondary School principals conference and Lae Secondary School principal Christopher Raymond challenged his fellow school administrators to plan ahead, plan properly and deliver infrastructural projects for their respective schools on time.

Morobe’s Provincial Administrator Max Brutan who witnessed the cheque presentation in Lae also challenged teachers and other public servants to not be complacent.

The K6m education infrastructural grant is a top up to a K12m education infrastructural grant paid to the 33 high, secondary, technical and vocational schools in Morobe last year by the MOROBE Provincial Government.

However, Morobe’ Deputy Provincial Administrator social services Robin Bazzinuc confirms that only 19 of the 33 high, secondary, technical and vocational schools actually built infrastructures using their share of the K12m from last year and have fully acquitted for it.

Mr Bazzinuc adds that this why these 19 schools are now receiving a share of this year’s K6m education infrastructural grant.

The 19 Schools are Kabwum Vocational in Morobe’s Kabwum district, Sialum High in Tewae-Siasi, Dreggerhaffen Secondary in Finschafen, Nawaeb Secondary in Nawaeb, Markham Valley Secondary, Ragiampun Adventist High and Umi Vocational in Markham, Wawin National School of Excellence and St Joseph Technical in Huon-Gulf, Lae Secondary, Bumayong Lutheran Secondary, Lae Christian Academy, Lae International School and Emmanuel in Lae, Bayune Secondary and Buang High School in Bulolo as well as Menyamya Secondary, Aseki Lutheran High and Menyamya Vocational school in Morobe’s Menyamya district.