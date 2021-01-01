Prime Minister Marape arrives in New York for the 76th United Nations General Assembly

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Hon. James Marape, MP arrived in New York on Tuesday (21/09/21) to attend in person the 76th United Nations General Assembly.

The Prime Minister will be delivering Papua New Guinea’s country statement on Friday, 24th September 2021 at 3:30pm and can be viewed virtually on the UN Web TV, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Besides the main dialogue and debate, Prime Minister Marape has also been invited to attend, virtually, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) Moment 2021. This is a high-level meeting at head-of-state and head-of-government level.

He will then attend the bilateral meeting between himself and the Hon. Alok Sharma, United Kingdom UNFCCC COP26 President Designate to discuss the COP26 Climate Change Agenda.

The Prime Minister has attended a virtual round table meeting today (Tuesday 21st, 2021 – New York Time) between the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change Secretary John Kerry and other Pacific Island Leaders, where he is making an intervention on climate change and the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

Prime Minister Marape will also take the opportunity to thank the United States for rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and he will further thank the United States for its on-going support to Papua New Guinea during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 22nd September 2021, together with 38 other Pacific Island leaders, he will attend the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) Leaders’ Summit, which will also be held virtually.

On Thursday 23rd September 2021, he will attend the UN Food Systems Summit and on Friday 24th September 2021, he will attend a high-level dialogue on Energy 2021.

The Prime Minister will also be having bilateral meetings on the margins of the 75th UNGA.