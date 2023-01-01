SOLAR POWER TO PROVIDE ELECTRICITY FOR BASIC GOVERNMENT SERVICES IN NORTH FLY DISTRICT OF WESTERN PROVINCE

By Mortimer Yangharry



People’s Reform Party leader and North Fly Open MP Hon. James Donald continues to harness the power of the sun to generate electricity for the Western Provincial district of North Fly.



The Vice Minister for Mining and Border Issues announced the Phase 3 and Phase 4 of the Rumginae Health Centre solar power project which commenced this week after the arrival of the 40 ft container loaded with all required solar sets and accessories needed for the generation of electricity through solar power.



“First few staff houses got installed and powered up including the principal’s house,” Vice Minister Donald said.

The second term MP clarified that Phase 3 is for all the 40 staffs houses of Rumginae Health Center and Phase 4 is for Rumginae Station street lighting project.

“On record done are Phase 1 Hospital buildings while Phase 2 was CHW and RSON Training Centre buildings and dormitories,” Donald said.



Vice Minister Donald also announced arrangements are underway for the Matkomnai Health Center to be powered through solar power with full scoping done two months ago.



The People’s Reform Party founder also mentioned that work is at the infant stage in partnership with key stakeholders to establish a mega solar farm to power whole of Kiunga town and Ningerum on a land size of 50 – 100 hectares for self-sustaining clean and sustainable power.