TERTIARY SCHOOL FEE ASSISTANCE FOR NORTH FLY STUDENTS TO BE PAID

by Natasha Ovoi0229

Pictured: North Fly MP James Donald (Supplied Image)

By Mortimer Yangharry

North Fly Open MP James Donald (pictured) assured tertiary students from the district attending various tertiary institutions throughout the country that their tuition fees will be subsidized accordingly but is taking a bit longer than expected due to pending technical issues with the processing of the payments.

The Shadow Minister for Mining, Environment, Conservation and Climate Change however assured the students that the courses/ tuition fees will be paid to all concerned institutions no later than the end of this month accordingly.

Western Province is made up of the North Fly, South Fly, Middle Fly and the recently created Delta Fly District.

